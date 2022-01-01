Tacos in Marysville
Marysville restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA
Alfy's Pizza
9330 State Ave Suite C, Marysville
|XL Taco Pizza
|$24.99
Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.
|Sm Taco Pizza
|$15.49
Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream. 3
|XL Taco Pizza (Lunch)
|$16.49
Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2623 172nd St NE, Marysville
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.