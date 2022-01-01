Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Marysville

Marysville restaurants
Marysville restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA

Alfy's Pizza

9330 State Ave Suite C, Marysville

Avg 3.5 (682 reviews)
Takeout
XL Taco Pizza$24.99
Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.
Sm Taco Pizza$15.49
Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream. 3
XL Taco Pizza (Lunch)$16.49
Refried beans, sausage, onions, tomatoes, taco chips, salsa, lettuce & sour cream.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
