Maryville restaurants you'll love
Maryville's top cuisines
Must-try Maryville restaurants
More about The Walnut Kitchen
The Walnut Kitchen
606 High St, Maryville
|Popular items
|8 oz. Filet
|$45.00
A la Carte Menu Offerings are presented with our Vegetable and Starch Du Jour
|Filet Bourguignon
|$35.00
Simpson's Beef Tenderloin, Carrots, Onions, New Potatoes, Garlic, Bacon, Tellico Grains Focaccia Rusk, Magnolia Vinegar Celeriac Puree
|Fried Chicken Lollipops - Full
|$12.00
Tennessee All Natural Chicken, Honey, Chilies, Thyme
- Full
More about The Steel Room
The Steel Room
403 S Washington, Maryville
|Popular items
|MUFFIN PACK
|$7.99
Pack of three protein cupcakes! Made with whole wheat flour, stevia, plant protein, and egg whites!
|BLUEBERRY KALE SALAD
|$10.50
Organic kale, english cucumber, antioxidant rich blueberries and spiralized beets, celery and organic pepitas with scratch recipe dijon vinaigrette.
GF DF
CALORIES: 243
PROTEIN: 3g
CARB: 27g
FIBER: 4g
SUGAR: 20g
FAT: 15g
|CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken on a whole wheat tortilla topped with cheddar cheese, diced onion, pickles, and our scratch made Mack sauce!
CALORIES: 387g
PROTEIN: 31g
CARB: 33g
FIBER: 1g
SUGAR: 6g
FAT: 15g
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville
|Popular items
|ACP
|$10.00
|BURRITO CAMPECHANO
|$12.00
|Taco FIsh
|$3.50
More about Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
2715 US-411, Maryville
|Popular items
|Pancho's Dip
|$5.99
|Large Cheese Dip
|$4.50
|Bean Burrito
|$3.25