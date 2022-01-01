Maryville restaurants you'll love

Maryville restaurants
Toast
  • Maryville

Maryville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Southern
Must-try Maryville restaurants

The Walnut Kitchen image

 

The Walnut Kitchen

606 High St, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz. Filet$45.00
A la Carte Menu Offerings are presented with our Vegetable and Starch Du Jour
Filet Bourguignon$35.00
Simpson's Beef Tenderloin, Carrots, Onions, New Potatoes, Garlic, Bacon, Tellico Grains Focaccia Rusk, Magnolia Vinegar Celeriac Puree
Fried Chicken Lollipops - Full$12.00
Tennessee All Natural Chicken, Honey, Chilies, Thyme
- Full
More about The Walnut Kitchen
The Steel Room image

 

The Steel Room

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MUFFIN PACK$7.99
Pack of three protein cupcakes! Made with whole wheat flour, stevia, plant protein, and egg whites!
BLUEBERRY KALE SALAD$10.50
Organic kale, english cucumber, antioxidant rich blueberries and spiralized beets, celery and organic pepitas with scratch recipe dijon vinaigrette.
GF DF
CALORIES: 243
PROTEIN: 3g
CARB: 27g
FIBER: 4g
SUGAR: 20g
FAT: 15g
CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA$10.99
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken on a whole wheat tortilla topped with cheddar cheese, diced onion, pickles, and our scratch made Mack sauce!
CALORIES: 387g
PROTEIN: 31g
CARB: 33g
FIBER: 1g
SUGAR: 6g
FAT: 15g
More about The Steel Room
Chapuline’s StreeTacos image

 

Chapuline’s StreeTacos

2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ACP$10.00
BURRITO CAMPECHANO$12.00
Taco FIsh$3.50
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

2715 US-411, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancho's Dip$5.99
Large Cheese Dip$4.50
Bean Burrito$3.25
More about Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
Windy City Grille image

 

Windy City Grille

2641 US Hwy 411 S., Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Windy City Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Maryville

Tacos

More near Maryville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
