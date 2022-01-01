Burritos in Maryville

93/7 lean ground beef and our homemade pizza sauce wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, topped with a controlled portion of cheese and turkey pepperoni, served with arcadian mix and our scratch recipe, low cal ranch (or creamy tomatillo sauce)! To reheat, remove the lettuce and dressing and replace the lid. Microwave for 1:30. If you like it crunchy, after microwaving, pop it in a preheated oven on high broil for 2 minutes! Or you can air fry on 370 for 2 minutes!

CALORIES: 484

PROTEIN: 38g

CARB: 38g

FIBER: 3g

SUGAR: 9g

FAT: 18g

