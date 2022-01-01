Burritos in Maryville
Maryville restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Steel Room
The Steel Room
403 S Washington, Maryville
|PIZZA BURRITO
|$11.99
93/7 lean ground beef and our homemade pizza sauce wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, topped with a controlled portion of cheese and turkey pepperoni, served with arcadian mix and our scratch recipe, low cal ranch (or creamy tomatillo sauce)! To reheat, remove the lettuce and dressing and replace the lid. Microwave for 1:30. If you like it crunchy, after microwaving, pop it in a preheated oven on high broil for 2 minutes! Or you can air fry on 370 for 2 minutes!
CALORIES: 484
PROTEIN: 38g
CARB: 38g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 9g
FAT: 18g
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville
|Burrito Canitas
|$10.00
|Burrito Ground Beef
|$10.00
|Burrito Chorizo
|$11.00
More about Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
2715 US-411, Maryville
|Tornado Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito Filled with steak or chicken fajitas, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans.
|Governor Burrito
|$10.50
Burrito filled with al pastor (marinated pork) beans and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
|Burrito Mojado
|$10.50