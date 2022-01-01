Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Maryville

Maryville restaurants
Maryville restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

The Steel Room

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
PIZZA BURRITO$11.99
93/7 lean ground beef and our homemade pizza sauce wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, topped with a controlled portion of cheese and turkey pepperoni, served with arcadian mix and our scratch recipe, low cal ranch (or creamy tomatillo sauce)! To reheat, remove the lettuce and dressing and replace the lid. Microwave for 1:30. If you like it crunchy, after microwaving, pop it in a preheated oven on high broil for 2 minutes! Or you can air fry on 370 for 2 minutes!
CALORIES: 484
PROTEIN: 38g
CARB: 38g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 9g
FAT: 18g
More about The Steel Room
Chapuline’s StreeTacos image

 

Chapuline’s StreeTacos

2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Canitas$10.00
Burrito Ground Beef$10.00
Burrito Chorizo$11.00
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

2715 US-411, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tornado Burrito$11.50
Burrito Filled with steak or chicken fajitas, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans.
Governor Burrito$10.50
Burrito filled with al pastor (marinated pork) beans and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Burrito Mojado$10.50
More about Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

