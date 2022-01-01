Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Maryville

Go
Maryville restaurants
Toast

Maryville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

The Walnut Kitchen image

STEAKS

The Walnut Kitchen

606 High St, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
Southern Natural Farms Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese
More about The Walnut Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$11.00
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken breast (pizza is pictured with beef) with our scratch recipe pizza sauce on top of a whole wheat pita bread, topped with a controlled portion of cheddar cheese, diced onions and our special burger seasoning, served with a side salad and white balsamic dressing. To reheat, you can remove the pizza from the pan and heat in the microwave for 1:30 (do not microwave the aluminum pan), or place in an oven preheated to 350 for 8 -10 minutes or until heated through.
CALORIES: 465
PROTEIN: 36g
NET CARB: 38g
FAT:16g
CHEESEBURGER SALAD$11.99
90/10 ground beef sauteed with garlic and served over a gourmet lettuce blend with a controlled portion of real cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crunchy chopped pickles, and a scratch recipe mayo dressing! No need to reheat this meal!
GF LC
CALORIES: 526
PROTEIN: 30g
CARB: 6g
FIBER: 2g
SUGAR: 3g
FAT: 42g
CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$11.00
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken breast (pizza is pictured with beef) with our scratch recipe pizza sauce on top of a whole wheat pita bread, topped with a controlled portion of cheddar cheese, diced onions and our special burger seasoning, served with a side salad and white balsamic dressing. To reheat, you can remove the pizza from the pan and heat in the microwave for 1:30 (do not microwave the aluminum pan), or place in an oven preheated to 350 for 8 -10 minutes or until heated through.
CALORIES: 465
PROTEIN: 36g
NET CARB: 38g
FAT:16g
More about The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite

Browse other tasty dishes in Maryville

French Fries

Tacos

Rice Bowls

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Street Tacos

Shrimp Fajitas

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Maryville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1832 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston