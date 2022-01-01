Cheeseburgers in Maryville
Maryville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about The Walnut Kitchen
STEAKS
The Walnut Kitchen
606 High St, Maryville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Southern Natural Farms Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese
More about The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite
The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite
403 S Washington, Maryville
|CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$11.00
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken breast (pizza is pictured with beef) with our scratch recipe pizza sauce on top of a whole wheat pita bread, topped with a controlled portion of cheddar cheese, diced onions and our special burger seasoning, served with a side salad and white balsamic dressing. To reheat, you can remove the pizza from the pan and heat in the microwave for 1:30 (do not microwave the aluminum pan), or place in an oven preheated to 350 for 8 -10 minutes or until heated through.
CALORIES: 465
PROTEIN: 36g
NET CARB: 38g
FAT:16g
|CHEESEBURGER SALAD
|$11.99
90/10 ground beef sauteed with garlic and served over a gourmet lettuce blend with a controlled portion of real cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crunchy chopped pickles, and a scratch recipe mayo dressing! No need to reheat this meal!
GF LC
CALORIES: 526
PROTEIN: 30g
CARB: 6g
FIBER: 2g
SUGAR: 3g
FAT: 42g
|CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$11.00
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken breast (pizza is pictured with beef) with our scratch recipe pizza sauce on top of a whole wheat pita bread, topped with a controlled portion of cheddar cheese, diced onions and our special burger seasoning, served with a side salad and white balsamic dressing. To reheat, you can remove the pizza from the pan and heat in the microwave for 1:30 (do not microwave the aluminum pan), or place in an oven preheated to 350 for 8 -10 minutes or until heated through.
CALORIES: 465
PROTEIN: 36g
NET CARB: 38g
FAT:16g