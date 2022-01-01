Cheeseburgers in Maryville

Hand trimmed and house ground chicken breast (pizza is pictured with beef) with our scratch recipe pizza sauce on top of a whole wheat pita bread, topped with a controlled portion of cheddar cheese, diced onions and our special burger seasoning, served with a side salad and white balsamic dressing. To reheat, you can remove the pizza from the pan and heat in the microwave for 1:30 (do not microwave the aluminum pan), or place in an oven preheated to 350 for 8 -10 minutes or until heated through.

CALORIES: 465

PROTEIN: 36g

NET CARB: 38g

FAT:16g

