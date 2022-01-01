Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Maryville

Maryville restaurants
Maryville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Walnut Kitchen image

STEAKS

The Walnut Kitchen

606 High St, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$33.00
House Made Fettuccini, Pan Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan Crisps, Roasted Red Pepper Marinara, Balsamic Reduction
More about The Walnut Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAJUN CHICKEN MEATBALLS AND SMASHED PARMESAN BRUSSEL SPROUTS$12.49
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken breast meatballs, cajun spiced, and served with organic, parmesan crusted Brussel sprouts!
GF LC
CALORIES: 318
PROTEIN: 28g
CARB: 9g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 2g
FAT: 20g
More about The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite

