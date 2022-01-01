Chicken parmesan in Maryville
Maryville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about The Walnut Kitchen
STEAKS
The Walnut Kitchen
606 High St, Maryville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$33.00
House Made Fettuccini, Pan Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan Crisps, Roasted Red Pepper Marinara, Balsamic Reduction
More about The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite
The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite
403 S Washington, Maryville
|CAJUN CHICKEN MEATBALLS AND SMASHED PARMESAN BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$12.49
Hand trimmed and house ground chicken breast meatballs, cajun spiced, and served with organic, parmesan crusted Brussel sprouts!
GF LC
CALORIES: 318
PROTEIN: 28g
CARB: 9g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 2g
FAT: 20g