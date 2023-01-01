Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Maryville

Maryville restaurants
Maryville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Dockside Grill at Tellico Marina - 1000 Marina Harbor Drive

1000 Marina Harbor Drive, Maryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips, Salsa and Queso$10.00
More about Dockside Grill at Tellico Marina - 1000 Marina Harbor Drive
Chapuline’s StreeTacos

2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$1.50
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos

