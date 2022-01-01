Cinnamon rolls in Maryville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maryville restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

The Walnut Kitchen image

STEAKS

The Walnut Kitchen

606 High St, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Tellico Grains Cinnamon Roll$14.00
Bourbon Butterscotch, Candied Walnuts, Vanilla Ice Cream, Bacon
More about The Walnut Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Vienna Coffee House - Maryville

212 College St, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.99
More about Vienna Coffee House - Maryville

