Quesadillas in Maryville
Maryville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Steel Room
The Steel Room
403 S Washington, Maryville
|CHICKEN & VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$11.99
If you love comfort food, you've gotta try our quesadillas! You'll never know by the taste that this is a whole grain tortilla with a controlled portion of cheese for calorie control, and LOADED with lean protein that we hand trimmed to ensure you only get the best chicken in your meal! Our chicken has never been frozen!
CALORIES: 495
PROTEIN: 49g
CARB: 26g
FIBER: 6g
SUGAR: 4g
FAT: 22g
|STREET TACO QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Our DELISH street taco chicken recipe in a whole wheat wrap with a controlled portion of mozzarella, tri-colored peppers and diced onions grilled to perfection and served with our Cilantro Lime Sauce! You will definitely want to try this on a workout day, or lunch on a rest day! To reheat, remove quesadilla from pan and microwave for 1 minute. If you like a crispy shell, lay it in a sprayed pan over medium heat for 1:30 minutes on each side after microwave, or skip the microwave and put it in an air fryer on 375 for a few minutes!
CALORIES: 363
PROTEIN: 28g
CARB: 33g
FIBER: 4g
SUGAR: 6g
FAT: 14g
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$8.00
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$10.00