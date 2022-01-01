Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Maryville

Maryville restaurants
Maryville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

The Steel Room

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN & VEGGIE QUESADILLA$11.99
If you love comfort food, you've gotta try our quesadillas! You'll never know by the taste that this is a whole grain tortilla with a controlled portion of cheese for calorie control, and LOADED with lean protein that we hand trimmed to ensure you only get the best chicken in your meal! Our chicken has never been frozen!
CALORIES: 495
PROTEIN: 49g
CARB: 26g
FIBER: 6g
SUGAR: 4g
FAT: 22g
STREET TACO QUESADILLA$10.99
Our DELISH street taco chicken recipe in a whole wheat wrap with a controlled portion of mozzarella, tri-colored peppers and diced onions grilled to perfection and served with our Cilantro Lime Sauce! You will definitely want to try this on a workout day, or lunch on a rest day! To reheat, remove quesadilla from pan and microwave for 1 minute. If you like a crispy shell, lay it in a sprayed pan over medium heat for 1:30 minutes on each side after microwave, or skip the microwave and put it in an air fryer on 375 for a few minutes!
CALORIES: 363
PROTEIN: 28g
CARB: 33g
FIBER: 4g
SUGAR: 6g
FAT: 14g
Chapuline’s StreeTacos image

 

Chapuline’s StreeTacos

2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$8.00
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$10.00
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

2715 US-411, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$9.50
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas$9.50
