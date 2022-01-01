Salmon in Maryville

Salmon from the Faroe Islands is renowned for its superior quality and taste. The remote location of the Faroe Islands is complemented by pristine clear waters, cool steady sea temperatures, strong currents and accessible fjords. This creates a pure and pristine environment where the Atlantic salmon can thrive. The result is a fish that boasts an impressive list of health benefits. Faroe Islands salmon is a nutrient-dense food and an excellent source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Perfectly seasoned and served with organic kale roasted in coconut oil!

GF DF LC

CALORIES: 372g

PROTEIN: 25g

CARB: 4g

FIBER: 3g

SUGAR: 1g

FAT: 29g

