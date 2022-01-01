Salmon in Maryville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Walnut Kitchen image

STEAKS

The Walnut Kitchen

606 High St, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$35.00
A la Carte Menu Offerings are presented with our Vegetable and Starch Du Jour
More about The Walnut Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Steel Room

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAROE ISLAND SALMON WITH COCONUT KALE$13.99
Salmon from the Faroe Islands is renowned for its superior quality and taste. The remote location of the Faroe Islands is complemented by pristine clear waters, cool steady sea temperatures, strong currents and accessible fjords. This creates a pure and pristine environment where the Atlantic salmon can thrive. The result is a fish that boasts an impressive list of health benefits. Faroe Islands salmon is a nutrient-dense food and an excellent source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Perfectly seasoned and served with organic kale roasted in coconut oil!
GF DF LC
CALORIES: 372g
PROTEIN: 25g
CARB: 4g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 1g
FAT: 29g
More about The Steel Room

