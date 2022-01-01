Tacos in Maryville
Maryville restaurants that serve tacos
The Steel Room
403 S Washington, Maryville
|TACO BOWL
|$9.49
Our hand trimmed, house ground chicken breast with a scratch recipe spice blend, brown rice, corn salsa, and a side of greek yogurt. Reheat by popping the lid, remove the greek yogurt, and microwave for about a minute and a half. Add additional time if needed.
GF
CALORIES: 338
PROTEIN: 46g
CARB: 33g
FIBER: 4g
SUGAR: 5g
FAT: 3g
|BEEF TACO LETTUCE WRAPS
|$11.49
Extra lean, cumin spiced ground beef in a scratch tomato sauce with fresh red peppers and caramelized onions wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves. Reheat the beef by removing the lettuce from the container and microwaving on high for 1 minute. Divide the beef mix into the lettuce leaves and enjoy!
GF DF LC
CALORIES: 419
PROTEIN: 26g
CARB: 9g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 4g
FAT: 31g
|CHICKEN TACO LETTUCE WRAP
|$11.49
Our hand trimmed, house ground chicken breast with house blend taco spices, tomato, jalapeño, and avocado wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves!
GF DF LC
CALORIES: 433g
PROTEIN: 27g
CARB: 23g
FIBER: 12g
SUGAR: 6g
FAT: 29g
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville
|Taco Pork Belly
|$3.50
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.50
|Taco Al pastor
|$3.50