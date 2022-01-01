Tacos in Maryville

Extra lean, cumin spiced ground beef in a scratch tomato sauce with fresh red peppers and caramelized onions wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves. Reheat the beef by removing the lettuce from the container and microwaving on high for 1 minute. Divide the beef mix into the lettuce leaves and enjoy!

GF DF LC

CALORIES: 419

PROTEIN: 26g

CARB: 9g

FIBER: 3g

SUGAR: 4g

FAT: 31g

