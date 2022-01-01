Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Maryville

Maryville restaurants
Maryville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Steel Room

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO BOWL$9.49
Our hand trimmed, house ground chicken breast with a scratch recipe spice blend, brown rice, corn salsa, and a side of greek yogurt. Reheat by popping the lid, remove the greek yogurt, and microwave for about a minute and a half. Add additional time if needed.
GF
CALORIES: 338
PROTEIN: 46g
CARB: 33g
FIBER: 4g
SUGAR: 5g
FAT: 3g
BEEF TACO LETTUCE WRAPS$11.49
Extra lean, cumin spiced ground beef in a scratch tomato sauce with fresh red peppers and caramelized onions wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves. Reheat the beef by removing the lettuce from the container and microwaving on high for 1 minute. Divide the beef mix into the lettuce leaves and enjoy!
GF DF LC
CALORIES: 419
PROTEIN: 26g
CARB: 9g
FIBER: 3g
SUGAR: 4g
FAT: 31g
CHICKEN TACO LETTUCE WRAP$11.49
Our hand trimmed, house ground chicken breast with house blend taco spices, tomato, jalapeño, and avocado wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves!
GF DF LC
CALORIES: 433g
PROTEIN: 27g
CARB: 23g
FIBER: 12g
SUGAR: 6g
FAT: 29g
Chapuline’s StreeTacos image

 

Chapuline’s StreeTacos

2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Pork Belly$3.50
Taco Carnitas$3.50
Taco Al pastor$3.50
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

2715 US-411, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Family Pack$22.00
Taco Salad$8.99
Steak soft Taco$3.50
