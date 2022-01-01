Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie burritos in
Maryville
/
Maryville
/
Veggie Burritos
Maryville restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville
Avg 4.7
(916 reviews)
BURRITO VEGGIE
$10.00
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos
FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
2715 US-411, Maryville
Avg 4.6
(2478 reviews)
Veggie Burrito
$5.99
More about Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Maryville
French Fries
Shrimp Tacos
Nachos
Salmon
Al Pastor Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Fajitas
Tacos
More near Maryville to explore
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(128 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sylva
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Kodak
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(128 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1624 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(556 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston