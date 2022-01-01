Go
Toast

Marzano Italian Restaurant

Marzano brings traditional Italian cooking with a modern touch. It's small and intimate; a relaxed and casual space to escape from any hectic day. The menu's focus is fresh homemade pasta, with inspired seafoods and braises. Chef-owner Elisa Marzano oversees the kitchen, while her son Brian is the GM and co-owner. Executive Chef Megan Coates takes helm over dinner service.

PIZZA • PASTA

516 Garfield St S • $$$

Avg 4.8 (2539 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly$17.00
Braised and seared Carlton Farms pork belly, sauteed dandelion greens, pickled rhubarb, garlic chips, smokey rhubarb gastrique.* (gf)
Lasagna Bolognese$25.00
Free-formed fresh pasta lasagna, traditional beef and pork ragú, béchamel, mozzarella, reggiano
Carbonara$25.00
Spaghetti pasta, tempered egg yokes, pork belly, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan
Tiramisu$10.00
Pansotti alla Genovese$26.00
Handmade dandelion greens & ricotta stuffed Ligurian ravioli, white walnut pesto, spiced walnuts.
Triple Berry Almond Cream Cake$10.00
Swedish Cream$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

516 Garfield St S

Tacoma WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trapper's Sushi Co.

No reviews yet

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

Farrelli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happy Teriyaki

No reviews yet

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

Frugals Tacoma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston