Go
Toast

Marzella's Pizza

Proudly serving Collegeville and the surrounding areas for the past 50 years! Family owned and operated, we offers great food at a great price.

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

488 E Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

SM 12" RED Pizza$11.95
Slice$3.00
Wings Bone-In (8)$11.99
jumbo party wings 10 per order
12" Cheese Steak$9.75
american cheese
XL 18" RED Pizza$14.95
Chicken Tenders (5)$7.95
5 per order
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
6 per order
LG 16" RED Pizza$13.95
MD 14" RED Pizza$12.95
French Fries$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

488 E Main St

Collegeville PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

No reviews yet

Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0364

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Celebrate Everyday!
Curbside Pickup and Delivery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston