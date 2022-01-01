Marzella's Pizza
Proudly serving Collegeville and the surrounding areas for the past 50 years! Family owned and operated, we offers great food at a great price.
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
488 E Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
488 E Main St
Collegeville PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0364
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Celebrate Everyday!
Curbside Pickup and Delivery