Marzillis Bakery

Nothing beats the taste of freshly baked bread!

944 Bedford St

Popular Items

Portuguese Kale Soup$4.50
Stick Bread$1.50
Plain Pizza$0.70
Rolls$1.68
Order a day in advance
Spinach Roll$3.00
Antipasto$6.90
Chourico Pizza$0.80
Calzone$2.40
Chourico Roll$2.70
Potato Salad (Cup)$1.00
Location

944 Bedford St

Fall River MA

Neighborhood Map

