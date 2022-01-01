Go
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

A modern Pizza Pub!
150 S First Street

150 S First Street

Popular Items

Large Combination (18")$32.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Olives.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
Chicken Strips$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
Medium Pesto & Veggies (12")$18.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichokes, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Tomatoes.
Medium Pepperoni (12")$16.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
Medium Combination (12")$18.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Olives.
French Fries$5.00
Medium Cheese (12")$14.00
Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium al Pastor (12")$20.00
Marinated Pork, Mozzarella Cheese, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, and Salsa.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)
Location

San José CA

San José CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
