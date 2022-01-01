Go
Mas Tortilla

Mas Tortilla is a family-owned restaurant commited to bringing an authentic Mexican experience to the community.
We use the freshest ingredients to create traditional recipes and bring our home cooking to you.
We incorporate our love of family and food into every dish. When you are at Mas Tortilla you are family.

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375

Popular Items

MAS BURRITO
12in flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa ranchera, chips and guacamole
PICK THREE TACOS
AL PASTOR , CARNITAS, SUADERO, POLLO AZADO, CHORIZO, TINGA DE POLLO, DE CALABACITAS, CARNE AZADA, DE HONGOS OR CHICKEN MOLE. SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA, SALSAS, ONIONS, CILANTRO, RICE, BEANS AND GUACAMOLE
ELOTE$5.95
Mexican corn on the cob
cotija cheese, mayo & tajin pepper
SIDE DISHES
FLOUR TORTILLA QUESADILLA$14.00
Griddled flour tortillas with our mix of four different Mexican cheeses. Served with salsas, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of filling
GUACAMOLE$12.00
Avocado dip with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro
BLUE CORN QUESADILLA$14.00
Hand-made traditional style blue corn tortillas with our mix of four different Mexican cheeses. Served with salsas, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of filling
CHIPS AND SALSA$3.95
Crispy corn chips served with salsa
TACO SALAD BOWLS$14.00
Crispy tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses and guacamole
NACHOS$14.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses.
Location

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375

QUEENS NY

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
