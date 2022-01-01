Go
Masa Midtown

Turkish and Mediterranean Food in the heart of Midtown Kingston, NY

666 Broadway

Popular Items

Moroccan Chicken Borek$6.00
Shakshuka Borek$6.00
Falafel Side (6 pcs)$6.00
Buttery Rice Pilaf$3.00
Babaganoush$6.00
Spinach and Feta Borek$6.00
Potato Borek$5.00
Beef Borek$6.00
Extra Pita$1.50
Labneh with spiced spring onion and herbs$6.00
Location

666 Broadway

Kingston NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
