Masala & Curry

Namaste and Welcome to Masala & Curry! Home to authentic Nepali & Indian Cuisine. We are located in the heart of beautiful and historic downtown Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Our cuisine combines simple and elegant spices from Nepal & India resulting in dishes rich in flavor as well as culture. Our approach to great food starts with cooking each dish from scratch. While this approach may take longer to prepare, the result is well worth the wait!

730 Cooper Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (812 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Curry$17.00
Nepali dish of tender meat delicately seasoned with exotic blend of spices - Gluten Free and Dairy Free
Korma$17.00
Tender meat cooked in a creamy carmelized onion sauce mixed with cashews, raisins, and coconut - Gluten Free
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Roasted chicken breast cooked in caramelized onions and tomoto sauce with cream - Gluten Free
Tikka Masala$17.00
Clay oven roasted meat sauteed in carmelized onions and tomaoto sauce with a touch of cream - Gluten Free
Chana Masala$15.00
Chickpeas cooked with ginger-garlic combo, tomato sauce and caramelized onions with cream - Gluten Free
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.50
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic, cheese, and cilantro
Saag Paneer$15.00
Homemade cheese sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
Plain Naan$4.00
Soft and puffy white bread
Garlic Naan$4.50
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic and cilantro
Samosas$7.00
Fried pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & grean peas (3 Pieces)
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

730 Cooper Ave

Glenwood Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
