Go
Toast

MASALA ART

The art of blending spices !

4441 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

No reviews yet

Location

4441 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roaming Rooster

No reviews yet

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

District Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston