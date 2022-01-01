MASALA ART
The art of blending spices !
4441 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Location
4441 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Come in and enjoy!
Roaming Rooster
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
District Taco
Come in and enjoy!