Go
Toast

Masala Craft

Modern and Traditional Indian Food served in a Contemporary Space with Creative Cocktails and Modern Murals.

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butter Chicken$20.00
24- Hour Yogurt & Spice Marinade, Tandoor Charred, Classic Creamed Tomato (GF)
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Creamed Tomato, Fenugreek (GF)
Naan$3.00
Traditional Leavened White Bread
Chicken$19.00
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$19.00
Traditional "Dhaba Style" Grilled Chicken, Yogurt Marinade (GF)
Chatpati Lasuni Gobhi$10.00
Fried Cauliflower, Soy- Tomato Glaze, Garlic, Sesame Seeds (V)
Punjabi Samosa$7.00
Pastry Turnover, Seasoned Potato-Pea Filling, Chutney Pairing (V)
Saag Paneer$17.00
Homemade Cottage Cheese, Creamed Spinach and Mustard Greens (GF)
Garlic Naan$4.00
Topped with Garlic & Cilantro
Roasted Papad$3.00
Lentil Flour Wafers, Cilantro-Mint Chutney (GF)(V)
See full menu

Location

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E

Williamsburg VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AXE REPUBLIC

No reviews yet

Never Throw Hungry! Come in to experience the axeciting sport of axe throwing and enjoy gourmet hot dogs at the same time. We also offer small batch local cookies and local brewed beer.

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Pisco 51

No reviews yet

Modern Peruvian Cuisine

Axe Republic Williamsburg

No reviews yet

THROW - EAT - DRINK

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston