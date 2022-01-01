Go
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters is all about serving Indian street food including very famous biryanis on the street of Philadelphia downtown. We are serving Fresh & delicious quick Indian bites really late everyday.

2004 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Achari Paneer$6.15
Grilled marinated Paneer, Hint of Indian Mango pickle sauce, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Chicken Tawa$6.15
Julienne cut chicken cooked in our Homemade Indian spices, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Aloo (Vegan)$4.95
Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Paneer Masala$6.15
Grilled Marinated Paneer, Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
Mango Lassi$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz bottle)
Chicken Kheema$5.95
Indian daal(Lentils) mixed with Ground Chicken, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
MK' Special Chicken$11.45
Our Chef' Special Spicy & Flavorful Chicken-n-Rice.
Chicken Biryani$11.95
Overnight Marinated Chicken cubes cooked along with Basmati rice on a slow fire for a fragrant & aromatic flavor
Jeera Gobi (Vegan)$5.95
Cumin spiced Cauliflower & Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Chicken Masala$6.15
Grilled Marinated Chicken cubes, Indian creamy tomato sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2004 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
