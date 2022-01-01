Go
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

Eat different

2312 N Lincoln Ave

Popular Items

Makhani Pizza$14.99
Mango Lassi$4.99
Momos$9.99
steamed dumplings served with sweet chili and lava sauce
Garlic Naan$2.99
Samosas$5.49
spicy potato filled savory pastry
Tikka Masala Curry$14.99
diced and marinated chicken in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice
Chili Momo's$12.99
Makhani(Butter) Curry$14.99
Tikka Pizza$14.99
Masala Fries$5.99
the OG baked fries served with our signature moti sauce
Location

2312 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
