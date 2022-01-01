Go
Masala Spice Indian Cuisine

Masala spice Indian Cuisine is a restaurant owned & managed by our Executive Chef Rajesh Selvarathnam (Chef Raj), who makes sure to give an eye for detail and promises to serve only the best of the best of the best ingredients, as he’s been a proud chef for the past 23yrs and still strives to learn and better himself and his creations to deliver nothing but smiles to our valued guests.
Chef Raj having worked around the globe with Restaurants that have surely made a mark in the culinary world, to name a few would be Amber Indian Restaurant (San Francisco), Bon Appetit (San Francisco), and Hilton group of Hotels (Abu Dhabi, UAE).

Now Chef takes on for his personal Endeavor to deliver his own Skill & Art to the People of the Good Land, Goleta, Santa Barbara.

5796 Calle Real

Popular Items

Cauliflower Bezule$12.00
Crisp cauliflower, coconut milk sauce
Steamed Basmati Rice$4.00
Saag Paneer$19.00
Spinach, cottage cheese, cream, and masala spice
Yellow Dal Tadka$16.00
Cumin with curry leaf tempered yellow lentils
Gobi Manchurian$12.00
Crisp cauliflower, tomatoes garlic sauce
Butter Chicken$18.00
Masala Spice signature Sauce
Baingan Bharta$18.00
Baked eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices
Garlic Naan$4.50
Butter Naan$4.50
Mint Chutney$1.00
Location

5796 Calle Real

Goleta CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
