Go
Toast

Masala of India Cuisine

Serving Seattle's best Indian cuisine, made to order.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

507 NE Northgate Way G • $$

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)

Popular Items

Mango Curry
Mango Lassi$3.99
Garlic Naan$3.95
Saag
Masala
Butter
Vegetable Samosa$4.95
Vegetable pakora$4.50
Plain Naan$2.99
Korma
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

507 NE Northgate Way G

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

32 Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

The Maple

No reviews yet

The Maple is a pub in Maple Leaf. We serve cocktails, craft beers, and seasonal dishes. Join us in the pub by the fireplace or outside in our beer garden.

Modena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston