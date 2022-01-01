Masamitsu - 2026 Huntington Drive
Open today 6:00 PM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location
2026 Huntington Drive, San Marino CA 91108
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
BUBBLE REPUBLIC - 800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100
No Reviews
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100 SAN GABRIEL, CA 91776
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - San Gabriel
No Reviews
712 Las Tunas Drive San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Piccadilly Grace - San Gabriel - 264 South Mission Drive Unit G
No Reviews
264 South Mission Drive Unit G San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant