Go
Toast

Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

Come in and enjoy!

POKE • GRILL • RAMEN • STEAKS

1924 Weston Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (1019 reviews)

Popular Items

BOURBON CHICKEN$10.99
White rice, broccoli, carrot, soy glaze
PORK EGG ROLL$2.25
AVOCADO EGG ROLL$3.50
(S) WONTON SOUP$3.55
CREATE YOUR OWN STIR FRY$7.99
ULTIMATE MIX (ALL MEATS) FRIED RICE$11.79
PAD THAI (GF)
Spicy Thai sweet and sour flavored rice noodles, onions, bean sprout, carrots, egg, crushed peanuts and limes
GENERAL TAO’S CHICKEN$10.99
(formerly called Brown Sugar Chicken) White rice, broccoli, carrot
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL (V)$2.25
SINGAPORE NOODLE (GF)
Curry flavored wok fried vermicelli noodles, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrots and bean sprout
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1924 Weston Rd

Weston FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

La Perla Weston presents traditional Peruvian dishes that combine the mouthwatering taste of genuine Peruvian cuisine and our chef's' creative innovation.

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian Cuisine

Joyfull

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston