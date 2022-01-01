At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.



305 TX 36