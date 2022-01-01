Go
MasFajitas

At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.

Popular Items

Albert's Special$11.99
Chicken fajita served over rice, topped with queso sauce and fresh sliced avocado, served with tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
MasFajitas Salad$10.99
Tossed salad,
chicken fajita,
cheese, avocado,
tomatoes, cucumbers
and a boiled egg.
Taco$2.99
Kids Enchilada$6.99
Tortilla Soup$3.99
Queso Dip$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Chips & Salsa
Location

305 TX 36

Caldwell TX

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
