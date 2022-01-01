MasFajitas
Masfajitas Fajitas Food Truck brings all of our great flavors in our restaurants to you. Created for your convenience, we strive to satisfy every customer with speedy service while not cutting corners for quality and flavor. Come enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S
College Station TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cocky Teriyaki
Cocky Teriyaki is bringing the flavor of Seattle Style Teriyaki to Austin. Cocky Teriyaki's DELICIOUS menu is fresh casual Japanese Comfort Food.
Aleida's Food Truck
Latin Food - Venezuelan and Mexican Food - Tacos, Arepas, Burgers and More!
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Chilaquiles Factory
Come on in and enjoy!