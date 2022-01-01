Go
MasFajitas

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

3010 Williams Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Dip$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Taco Dinner$9.99
Soft or crispy shell with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and your choice or ground beef or shredded chicken. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Taco Salad$9.99
Tossed salad, your choice of beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes,
sour cream, guacamole.
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Chimichanga$11.99
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Chicken Fajitas 1$14.99
Taco$2.99
Chips & Salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3010 Williams Dr

GEORGETOWN TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
