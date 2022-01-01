Go
At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco$2.99
Beef Fajitas 1$14.99
Queso Dip$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Tortilla Soup$3.99
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
Chimichanga$11.49
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd

Round Rock TX

Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 pm
