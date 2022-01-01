Go
Toast

MASH

Smokes, Bites, Vibes.

8000 International Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Loaded Fries$13.00
Fresh, Crispy Fries with fried chicken cutlets topped off with a house made Cheese Sauce.
Milk Tea (Doodh Pati)$4.00
See full menu

Location

8000 International Drive

Orlando FL

Sunday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

O'Shuck's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

No reviews yet

Freshly made panini sandwiches using the highest quality ingredients. We cater for guests with our Halal, Vegan, Gluten Free and Keto Options!

Hot Krust Pannini

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston