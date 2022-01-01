Mashiso Asian Grille
Come in and enjoy!
11520 Clifton Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11520 Clifton Blvd
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Landmark Smokehouse
Quality BBQ / Scratch Kitchen / Bulk Vacuum Sealed Smoked Meat / Currently: Dine-In / Curbside / Take-Out / Delivery Services
Despina's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
The Symposium at Studio West 117
Studio West 117 is a new hub for the LGBTQ+ Community of Greater Cleveland and the Symposium is its perfect local neighborhood watering hole!
The Ohio Inn
The Ohio Inn bar and grille is located in Lakewood, Ohio