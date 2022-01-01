Mashpee restaurants you'll love

Mashpee restaurants
Toast
  Mashpee

Must-try Mashpee restaurants

Cape Cod Coffee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cape Cod Coffee Cafe

53 Market Street, Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Popponessett Protein Punch$11.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, chorizo, Canadian bacon, croissant
Day Tripper$10.00
Two fried eggs, spinach, red onion, tomato jam, pesto, avocado spread, mozzarella, Portuguese muffin
The Local$8.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, croissant
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Smokehouse$22.00
Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce
Cheese Pizza$16.00
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations
Cape Cod Coffee image

PIZZA

Cape Cod Coffee

10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings
Fresh-Fried Chicken Wings tossed in Frank's Original Sauce & served with Carrots, Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing
The Margherita$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
The Cheese$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone
Naukabout Beer Co. image

 

Naukabout Beer Co.

13 Lake Ave, Mashpee

Avg 4.6 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cape Life- New England IPA | 4pk$16.00
7.2% ABV | Decadent tropical fruit flavors with a soft finish
Y'all Open New England IPA - 4-pk$16.00
7.2% ABV | Hazy - Sappy - Big Tropics | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans
Slopeside Session - New England Session IPA | 4pk$14.00
3.9% ABV | This light session IPA has amazing powder-like haze with Vic Secret hops | 16oz 4pack Cans
Yarmouth House Restaurant image

 

Yarmouth House Restaurant

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS$14.00
Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with
a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll
Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch
Sauce for Dipping.
CHICKEN PARMESAN$23.00
Tender Chicken Breast Crusted with Crisp
Seasoned Crumbs, Finished with Marinara,
Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Served with Linguini.
SALMON ARMSTRONG*$30.00
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.
Cape Cod Coffee HISTORICAL image

 

Cape Cod Coffee HISTORICAL

348 Main Street (Route 130), Mashpee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duke's Donut Worx image

 

Duke's Donut Worx

10 North Street, MASHPEE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
