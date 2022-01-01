Mashpee restaurants you'll love
Mashpee's top cuisines
Must-try Mashpee restaurants
More about Cape Cod Coffee Cafe
SANDWICHES
Cape Cod Coffee Cafe
53 Market Street, Mashpee
|Popular items
|Popponessett Protein Punch
|$11.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, chorizo, Canadian bacon, croissant
|Day Tripper
|$10.00
Two fried eggs, spinach, red onion, tomato jam, pesto, avocado spread, mozzarella, Portuguese muffin
|The Local
|$8.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, croissant
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
|Smokehouse
|$22.00
Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations
More about Cape Cod Coffee
PIZZA
Cape Cod Coffee
10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
Fresh-Fried Chicken Wings tossed in Frank's Original Sauce & served with Carrots, Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing
|The Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
|The Cheese
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone
More about Naukabout Beer Co.
Naukabout Beer Co.
13 Lake Ave, Mashpee
|Popular items
|Cape Life- New England IPA | 4pk
|$16.00
7.2% ABV | Decadent tropical fruit flavors with a soft finish
|Y'all Open New England IPA - 4-pk
|$16.00
7.2% ABV | Hazy - Sappy - Big Tropics | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans
|Slopeside Session - New England Session IPA | 4pk
|$14.00
3.9% ABV | This light session IPA has amazing powder-like haze with Vic Secret hops | 16oz 4pack Cans
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant
Yarmouth House Restaurant
335 Main St, West Yarmouth
|Popular items
|STEAK AND CHEESE EGG ROLLS
|$14.00
Choice Strip Sirloin and Tenderloin with
a Five Cheese Blend in a Crispy Egg Roll
Wrapper served with Sriracha-Ranch
Sauce for Dipping.
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$23.00
Tender Chicken Breast Crusted with Crisp
Seasoned Crumbs, Finished with Marinara,
Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Served with Linguini.
|SALMON ARMSTRONG*
|$30.00
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.