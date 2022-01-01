Mashpee cafés you'll love

Cape Cod Coffee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cape Cod Coffee Cafe

53 Market Street, Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Popponessett Protein Punch$11.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, chorizo, Canadian bacon, croissant
Day Tripper$10.00
Two fried eggs, spinach, red onion, tomato jam, pesto, avocado spread, mozzarella, Portuguese muffin
The Local$8.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, croissant
More about Cape Cod Coffee Cafe
Cape Cod Coffee image

PIZZA

Cape Cod Coffee

10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings
Fresh-Fried Chicken Wings tossed in Frank's Original Sauce & served with Carrots, Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing
The Margherita$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
The Cheese$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone
More about Cape Cod Coffee
Cape Cod Coffee HISTORICAL image

 

Cape Cod Coffee HISTORICAL

348 Main Street (Route 130), Mashpee

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cape Cod Coffee HISTORICAL
