Mashpee cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Mashpee
More about Cape Cod Coffee Cafe
SANDWICHES
Cape Cod Coffee Cafe
53 Market Street, Mashpee
|Popular items
|Popponessett Protein Punch
|$11.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, chorizo, Canadian bacon, croissant
|Day Tripper
|$10.00
Two fried eggs, spinach, red onion, tomato jam, pesto, avocado spread, mozzarella, Portuguese muffin
|The Local
|$8.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, croissant
More about Cape Cod Coffee
PIZZA
Cape Cod Coffee
10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
Fresh-Fried Chicken Wings tossed in Frank's Original Sauce & served with Carrots, Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing
|The Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
|The Cheese
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone