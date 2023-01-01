Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brulee in
Mashpee
/
Mashpee
/
Brulee
Mashpee restaurants that serve brulee
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 F South St, Mashpee
No reviews yet
Creme Brulee
$13.99
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
Avg 4
(373 reviews)
Crème Brulee (GF)
$8.00
Rich Tahitian vanilla bean custard with caramelized sugar on top. Gluten Free
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Mashpee
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Salad
Pretzels
Filet Mignon
Pies
Caprese Salad
More near Mashpee to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(682 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1176 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(555 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston