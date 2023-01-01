Buffalo chicken pizza in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 F South St, Mashpee
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|(Gluten Free) Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$23.00
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce
10 inch
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$24.00
Penne pasta tossed in our Mac & cheese sauce, with mozzarella, grilled chicken and buffalo sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce