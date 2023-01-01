Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 F South St, Mashpee

Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
(Gluten Free) Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce
10 inch
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza$24.00
Penne pasta tossed in our Mac & cheese sauce, with mozzarella, grilled chicken and buffalo sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce
