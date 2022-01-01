Cake in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve cake
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Appetizer Crispy Salmon Cakes (GF)
|$13.00
Polenta crusted, fried fresh salmon cakes with cucumber salsa, chili aioli
|Crispy Salmon Cakes Entrée (GF)
|$23.00
|(GF) Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich (Crave)
|$14.00
House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on toasted gluten free bun. Fries do not come with this item at this price.
More about Estia Mashpee
Estia Mashpee
26 Steeple St, Mashpee
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Two layer chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream and chocolate ganache glaze served with creme anglaise and whipped cream
|Baklava Cheese Cake
|$10.00