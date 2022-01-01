Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

The Lanes Bowl & Bistro

9 Greene Street, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Cheese Pizza$14.00
More about The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$18.00
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations
(Gluten Free) Cheese Pizza$17.00
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. 10 inch
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

