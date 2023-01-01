Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken alfredo pizza in Mashpee

Go
Mashpee restaurants
Toast

Mashpee restaurants that serve chicken alfredo pizza

Consumer pic

 

The Lanes Bowl & Bistro

9 Greene Street, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$17.00
More about The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$24.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan
(Gluten Free) Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$23.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Mashpee

Braised Short Ribs

Cake

Hummus

Lobsters

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Prosciutto

Map

More near Mashpee to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston