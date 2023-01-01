Chicken marsala in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 F South St, Mashpee
|Chicken Marsala (AGF)
|$28.00
Boneless chicken breast with garlic, shallots, chopped pancetta, portobello mushrooms, and Italian herbs, simmered in a marsala wine demi-glace and a choice of starch
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Chicken Marsala
|$28.00
Natural raised Statler chicken, with shiitake mushrooms, Prosciutto de Parma, in a creamed marsala sauce
over paradelle pasta with broccolini
|(GF) Chicken Marsala
|$29.50
Natural raised Statler chicken, with shiitake mushrooms, Prosciutto de Parma, in a creamed marsala sauce
over gluten-free pasta with broccolini