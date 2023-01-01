Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 F South St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala (AGF)$28.00
Boneless chicken breast with garlic, shallots, chopped pancetta, portobello mushrooms, and Italian herbs, simmered in a marsala wine demi-glace and a choice of starch
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$28.00
Natural raised Statler chicken, with shiitake mushrooms, Prosciutto de Parma, in a creamed marsala sauce
over paradelle pasta with broccolini
(GF) Chicken Marsala$29.50
Natural raised Statler chicken, with shiitake mushrooms, Prosciutto de Parma, in a creamed marsala sauce
over gluten-free pasta with broccolini
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

