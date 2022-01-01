Chicken pizza in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
9 Greene Street, Mashpee
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Barbeque sauce base, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bacon
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
|$24.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan Pizza
|$22.00
House marinara sauce, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, crispy fried chicken tenders, fresh basil
|(Gluten Free) Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
|$23.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen