Chicken pizza in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve chicken pizza

The Lanes Bowl & Bistro

9 Greene Street, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Barbeque sauce base, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bacon
More about The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$24.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Pizza$22.00
House marinara sauce, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, crispy fried chicken tenders, fresh basil
(Gluten Free) Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$23.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

