Chocolate cake in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve chocolate cake

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cake Pop$4.50
Strawberry cake, cream cheese buttercream dark chocolate dipped dusted with freeze dried strawberries
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Estia Mashpee

26 Steeple St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Two layer chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream and chocolate ganache glaze served with creme anglaise and whipped cream
More about Estia Mashpee
Yarmouth House Restaurant

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE MOUSSE CAKE
Marbled Cake separated by a layer of dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant

