Chocolate cake in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cake Pop
|$4.50
Strawberry cake, cream cheese buttercream dark chocolate dipped dusted with freeze dried strawberries
Estia Mashpee
26 Steeple St, Mashpee
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Two layer chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream and chocolate ganache glaze served with creme anglaise and whipped cream