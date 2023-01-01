Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Mashpee

Go
Mashpee restaurants
Toast

Mashpee restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

The Lanes Bowl & Bistro

9 Greene Street, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$15.00
Crispy chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing.
More about The Lanes Bowl & Bistro
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich$20.50
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun or
Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

Map

Map

