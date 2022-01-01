Filet mignon in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Estia Mashpee
Estia Mashpee
26 Steeple St, Mashpee
|10 oz Filet Mignon
|$46.00
Grilled 18 oz USDA Prime filet mignon hand-cut in house. Choice of side and sauce.
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant
Yarmouth House Restaurant
335 Main St, West Yarmouth
|FILET MIGNON*
|$49.00
8 oz Center cut Tenderloin, pork demi glace, mashed potatoes and asparagus
|FILET MIGNON & LAZY LOBSTER $75
|$75.00
8oz Filet Mignon and 7 oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style,Served with Lobster Risotto and Grilled Asparagus
|8 oz. FILET MIGNON*
|$39.00
Center Cut Tenderloin served with Wild Mushroom Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.