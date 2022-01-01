Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve filet mignon

Estia Mashpee

26 Steeple St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 oz Filet Mignon$46.00
Grilled 18 oz USDA Prime filet mignon hand-cut in house. Choice of side and sauce.
More about Estia Mashpee
Yarmouth House Restaurant image

 

Yarmouth House Restaurant

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
FILET MIGNON*$49.00
8 oz Center cut Tenderloin, pork demi glace, mashed potatoes and asparagus
FILET MIGNON & LAZY LOBSTER $75$75.00
8oz Filet Mignon and 7 oz Lobster Meat Lazy Man’s Style,Served with Lobster Risotto and Grilled Asparagus
8 oz. FILET MIGNON*$39.00
Center Cut Tenderloin served with Wild Mushroom Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant

