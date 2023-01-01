Grilled chicken in Mashpee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cooke's Seafood Mashpee

7 Ryans Way, Mashpee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Cooke's Seafood Mashpee
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)$14.00
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Fries do not come with this item at this price.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Select additional toppings.
(GF) Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)$15.50
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Fries do not come with this item at this price.
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

