Grilled chicken sandwiches in Mashpee

Cooke's Seafood Mashpee
7 Ryans Way, Mashpee
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
|$14.00
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Fries do not come with this item at this price.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Select additional toppings.
|(GF) Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
|$15.50
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Fries do not come with this item at this price.