Lobsters in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Cape Cod Coffee
PIZZA
Cape Cod Coffee
10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$28.00
Made with 4 oz of lobster, sharp cheddar cheese & fontina cheese topped with thick-cut bacon
|Lobster Roll
|$52.00
Half Pound of tender, Sweet Lobster Meat & seasoned Lemon Mayo on a Griddled Brioche Bun
|Lobster Mac
|$29.00
Baked Macaroni with sweet, tender Lobster Meat and a creamy blend of Fontina, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesan Cheeses
More about Estia Mashpee
Estia Mashpee
26 Steeple St, Mashpee
|Lobster Raviolis
|$38.00
Creamy lobster bisque sauce, lobster meat, diced tomatoes and scallions.
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant
Yarmouth House Restaurant
335 Main St, West Yarmouth
|PRIME RIB & FULL LOBSTER*
|$54.00
10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable,
Mashed Potato and Au Jus.
|20oz PRIME RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $85
|$85.00
20oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Mans Style, Served with Mashed Potato & Vegetable
|PRIME RIB & 1/2 LOBSTER*
|$45.00
10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable,
Mashed Potato and Au Jus.