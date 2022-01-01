Lobsters in Mashpee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA

Cape Cod Coffee

10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Grilled Cheese$28.00
Made with 4 oz of lobster, sharp cheddar cheese & fontina cheese topped with thick-cut bacon
Lobster Roll$52.00
Half Pound of tender, Sweet Lobster Meat & seasoned Lemon Mayo on a Griddled Brioche Bun
Lobster Mac$29.00
Baked Macaroni with sweet, tender Lobster Meat and a creamy blend of Fontina, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesan Cheeses
Estia Mashpee

26 Steeple St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Raviolis$38.00
Creamy lobster bisque sauce, lobster meat, diced tomatoes and scallions.
Yarmouth House Restaurant

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRIME RIB & FULL LOBSTER*$54.00
10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable,
Mashed Potato and Au Jus.
20oz PRIME RIB & LAZY LOBSTER $85$85.00
20oz. Choice Prime Rib and 7oz Lobster Meat Lazy Mans Style, Served with Mashed Potato & Vegetable
PRIME RIB & 1/2 LOBSTER*$45.00
10oz. Choice Prime Rib. With Vegetable,
Mashed Potato and Au Jus.
