Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Mashpee

Go
Mashpee restaurants
Toast

Mashpee restaurants that serve penne

Consumer pic

 

Cooke's Seafood Mashpee

7 Ryans Way, Mashpee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta Butter$10.00
More about Cooke's Seafood Mashpee
Yarmouth House Restaurant image

 

Yarmouth House

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO$26.00
Sautéed Chicken Tenderloins tossed with
Asparagus and Penne Pasta in a Parmesan
Cream Sauce.
More about Yarmouth House

Browse other tasty dishes in Mashpee

Egg Rolls

Beef Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Map

More near Mashpee to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston