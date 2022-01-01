Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve pretzels

Cape Cod Coffee

10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$13.00
Two soft Pretzels served with Beer Cheese, Spicy Mustard & Honey
More about Cape Cod Coffee
The Lanes Bowl & Bistro

9 Greene Street, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Served with Cheddar Ale & Honey Mustard
More about The Lanes Bowl & Bistro

