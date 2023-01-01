Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 F South St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza$25.00
Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
(Gluten Free) Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza$24.00
Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives
10 inch
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza$25.00
Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives
