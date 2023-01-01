Vegetarian pizza in Mashpee

Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives

10 inch

Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free

certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.

Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

